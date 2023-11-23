Vidit Verma Secures Third Consecutive Title in Finals

The finals of the Sardar Mohammad Tennis Championship unfolded in a gripping clash between Vidit Verma (262-H) and Haardik Gupta (263-J). In a marathon match lasting 2 hours and 30 minutes, Vidit Verma emerged victorious, claiming his third consecutive title.

The intense battle resulted in a final score of 6-4, 5-7, 7-6, showcasing the exceptional skill and determination of both players. Congratulations to Vidit Verma and Haardik Gupta for delivering a nerve-wracking spectacle that held the audience in rapt attention.