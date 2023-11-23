Apply for the AY 2024-2025 Scholarship (Last Date - 20th December 2023) Important Dates at a Glance - Spring Term 2024 Important Dates at a Glance - Autumn Term (2023) & Spring Term 2024
  • Thu, 23rd November, 2023

THE DOON SCHOOL

Top banner
  1. Home
  2. Scindia Cup International Open Chess Tournament

Scindia Cup International Open Chess Tournament

The Doon School Chess Team, featuring Guransh Chawla, Arnav Kejriwal, Rushil Jain, Sayyam Maroo, and Aaron Fareed, showcased remarkable prowess at the Scindia Cup International FIDE – rated Rapid Open Chess Tournament in Gwalior.

Among 436 internationally rated players, they secured top 200 positions overall. Guransh Chawla’s stellar performance landed him 4th in the under-13 category and 60th overall, earning a cash prize for 9th position in the 1000 to 1200 FIDE rating.

Arnav, Rushil, Sayyam, and Aaron excelled in their categories, claiming 17th, 19th, 15th, and 20th positions respectively.

The team’s collective achievement earned them medals.