Scindia Cup International Open Chess Tournament

The Doon School Chess Team, featuring Guransh Chawla, Arnav Kejriwal, Rushil Jain, Sayyam Maroo, and Aaron Fareed, showcased remarkable prowess at the Scindia Cup International FIDE – rated Rapid Open Chess Tournament in Gwalior.

Among 436 internationally rated players, they secured top 200 positions overall. Guransh Chawla’s stellar performance landed him 4th in the under-13 category and 60th overall, earning a cash prize for 9th position in the 1000 to 1200 FIDE rating.

Arnav, Rushil, Sayyam, and Aaron excelled in their categories, claiming 17th, 19th, 15th, and 20th positions respectively.

The team’s collective achievement earned them medals.