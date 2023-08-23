Screening of Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing

The NEST and Astronomical societies of The Doon School orchestrated a momentous screening event on August 23, 2023, 5:30 PM onwards in the Auditorium, showcasing the eagerly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing. Launched on July 14, 2023, this mission exemplifies India’s aerospace advancement with its soft landing feat near the lunar south pole. A historic milestone celebrated by The Doon School community for its contributions to Indian space exploration.

