A cohort of 23 students from The Doon School went on a Cultural Exploration to New Delhi, where they visited two prominent institutions: the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA). Concluding the cultural trip, the students also explored the National Craft Museum. This endeavour facilitated a profound engagement with India’s rich artistic heritage.

