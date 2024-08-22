The Doon School at ‘Harmony’ Cultural Festival

The Doon School participated in the Annual Cultural Festival ‘Harmony,’ organized by Unison World School, Dehradun. The students showcased its talent in the Hindustani Classical Vocal duet and Western Group Dance. In the event “Shruti,” which featured Indian classical vocals, The Doon School’s team performed well, securing the position of second runner-up. The event provided a platform for students to display their artistic abilities and brought honor to the school.