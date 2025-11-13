The Doon School Athletes Wins at Dehradun District Athletics Meet 2025
The Doon School Athletes delivered an exceptional performance at the Dehradun District Athletics Meet, held at RIMC, Dehradun. The team was declared Winners in the Boys Under-20 Category and Runners-up in the Overall Boys Championship.
Adding to the accolades, the contingent also received the Fair Play Trophy and was adjudged 2nd Runners-up in the March Past (Boys Category).
A proud moment for the School came as Kovid Kagdee was honoured with the title of ‘Best Athlete’ in the Boys Under-20 Category for his outstanding performance.
In total, the team secured 18 medals (6 Gold, 10 Silver, and 2 Bronze) across various events.
Gold Medal Winners:
- Kovid Kagdee – 200m and 400m (Under-20)
- Abhishek Shukla – High Jump (Under-20)
- Rannanjay Dave – Shot Put (Under-16)
- Nityaraj Sodha – High Jump (Under-16)
- Chinmay Agarwal – High Jump (Under-14)
Heartiest congratulations to all the athletes for their hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that brought laurels to the School!
