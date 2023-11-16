The Doon School Technology Conclave (DSTC)

The inaugural Doon School Technology Conclave (DSTC) on Nov 6, 2023, showcased cutting-edge innovation in Dehradun schools. Participants delved into Sensors, Motors, and Programming through hands-on workshops, inspiring creativity.

Unique projects like “Saathi” for the visually impaired and “Energo” solar panels were unveiled during presentations. Kudos to Mondrian High School, The Doon School, and Unison World School for their outstanding contributions! Looking forward to more 21st Century skills events, welcoming schools to join the tech revolution.

Congratulations to all participants!