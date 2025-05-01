The Doon School Wins English Debating Cup at Smarika 2025

The Doon School’s debating team delivered an outstanding performance at Smarika 2025, hosted by The Welham Girls’ School. Represented by Omar, Harshil, and Hrishikesh, the team remained undefeated throughout the tournament, ultimately retaining the English Debating Cup.

In the prestigious Ms Saroj Srivastava English Debates, each team member earned individual accolades: Omar was named Best Speaker in the first preliminary round, Harshil in the second, and Hrishikesh in the third. Further, Hrishikesh was honoured as the Most Promising Speaker of the tournament, while Omar was awarded Best Speaker of the Tournament.

The team’s remarkable achievement is a testament to their skill, preparation, and teamwork.