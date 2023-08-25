Draft Programme - Founder's Day 2023 Updated Important Dates at a Glance - Autumn Term (2023) & Spring Term 2024
  VDJS Ladakh Round Square inspired Service Project

The Doon School students Pushpendra Goel and Adnan Shafique participated in the VDJS Ladakh Round Square inspired Service Project. They built washrooms for a Leh School and donated books to students in Tangste. This immersive experience ignited their passion for service, leadership, and collaboration, while embracing challenges.

