The Doon School U-19 Football Team has been crowned champions at the 10th All India Football Tournament hosted by SelaQui International School. Demonstrating outstanding skill, resilience, and teamwork, the boys battled through tough matches to lift the coveted trophy.

Luksh clinched the Golden Boot Award for his exceptional goal-scoring performance, while Rahul was named Emerging Player of the Tournament.

Congratulations to our young champions.