About the Programme

Summer at Doon 2026

The Doon School is hosting a two-week residential experience invites young minds to explore leadership, creativity, and collaboration. Participants will engage in real-world problem-solving, team challenges, and hands-on learning designed to inspire confidence and purpose.

Leadership Programme

Date: 25th May – 7th June 2026

Programme Type: Residential

Age: Students from 14 – 18 Years

Programme Fee: Rs 2,00,000/- (Rs Two Lakhs)

Established in 2014, this two-week fully residential program aims to inspire students to evolve from thought to action and from success to significance. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Chandbagh Estate in Dehradun, participants benefit from an ideal learning environment with top-notch facilities and expert faculty of The Doon School.

The curriculum focuses on nurturing leadership skills through a blend of academic excellence and practical experiences. Various aspects of global and youth leadership are covered using diverse approaches, including class-based discussions, theory, case studies, and theatre. Over the two weeks, students will engage, interact, and work with The Doon School’s experienced masters and mentored by distinguished Old Boys, the programme offers an opportunity to learn from those who lead by example.

The supportive and secure environment encourages personal growth, fosters lasting friendships, and cultivates a spirit of leadership. This program is designed to be a journey of learning, reflection, introspection, and consequently, transformation. It promises to bolster participants’ CVs and provide a life-transforming experience that shapes them into courageous, creative, and empathetic future citizens, ready to serve the nation.

To know more about the Programme details, write us

Email – [email protected]