The Doon School’s shooting team delivered an outstanding performance at the 20th Uttarakhand State Inter School Shooting Championship 2025, held at the R.I.S.S. Shooting Range, Poundha, Dehradun. Competing in both Air Pistol and Firearm categories, the team secured an impressive 23 medals, 19 Gold, 2 Silver, and 2 Bronze.

Individual Events

•⁠ ⁠.22 Sports Pistol (Junior & Youth Men category): Gold Medal – Damian

•⁠ ⁠⁠Standard Pistol (Junior & Youth Men category):

•⁠ ⁠⁠Gold Medal – Arinjay

•⁠ ⁠⁠Silver Medal – Ekaraj

•⁠ ⁠⁠Bronze Medal – Damian

Team Events

•⁠ ⁠Sports Pistol (Junior Men category) – Team Gold: Damian, Ekaraj and Arinjay

•⁠ ⁠⁠Sports Pistol (Youth Men category) – Team Gold: Ranbir, Parikshit and Animaya

•⁠ ⁠Standard Pistol (Youth Men category) – Team Gold: Damian, Ekaraj and Arinjay

•⁠ ⁠⁠.177 Air Pistol ISSF (Youth Men category) – Team Gold: Damian, Ranbir and Ekaraj