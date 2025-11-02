10 Doscos Qualify for the National Shooting Championship

The Doon School Shooting students participated in the 44th North Zone Shooting Championship held at Trishul Shooting Range, Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun. Ten boys have qualified for the National Shooting Championship to be held in December.

Qualified Shooters:

•⁠ ⁠In .177 Air Pistol: Zorawar Singh Bhatti, Parth Chittlangia, Ekaraj Singh Makkar, Parikshit Singh Rao, Animaya Narayan Singh Deo, Guransh Chawla, Ruhaan Gupta

•⁠ ⁠In .22 Standard Pistol: Damian Garg

•⁠ ⁠In .22 Sports Pistol: Damian Garg, Arinjay Begani, Ekaraj Singh Makkar, Ranbir Randhawa

Congratulations to Damian Garg for securing 1st position among 700 shooters from 10 states.