77th Republic Day Celebration

The Doon School Celebrates the 77th Republic Day

On 26th January 2026, The Doon School marked the 77th Republic Day with pride and patriotic spirit. Masters and students gathered for the flag unfurling and National Anthem, reflecting unity and national pride.

We were honoured to host our Chief Guest, Brigadier Sudhir Chamoli, YSM, VSM, Commander, 116 Infantry Brigade, an alumnus of NDA and IMA, commissioned into the 5th Battalion of the 5 Gorkha Rifles (FF), with over two decades of distinguished service. He assumed command of the Brigade in June 2025.

A celebration that reaffirmed our commitment to national values and responsible citizenship.