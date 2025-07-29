Alpha 2025: A Celebration of Scientific Spirit – Curiosity, Logic, and Discovery

The Doon School proudly hosted the 6th edition of the Inter-School Science Competition – Alpha, an event that brought together 11 schools from across India for two days of dynamic scientific exploration and collaborative problem-solving.

Designed to challenge and inspire, Alpha 2025 featured three intellectually stimulating rounds:

•⁠ ⁠Engineering Challenge

•⁠ ⁠Clue Hunt

•⁠ ⁠Physics Fight

Alpha 2025 unfolded as a celebration of experiential learning where questions sparked designs, and insight met ingenuity. From buoyancy experiments and refractive puzzles to kinetic egg-drop vehicles, students from across India brought science alive with wit, logic, and collaborative energy.

The Physics Fight saw rigorous debates and creative analogies, while the Engineering Challenge tested design under pressure. The Clue Hunt turned chemistry into a cerebral chase, culminating in a 1-2 finish by The Doon School teams. In the final Physics Fight, Vasant Valley School triumphed over Welham Boys’ School with clarity and growth in their argumentation.

The event concluded with an address by Mr. Anand Kumar Mandhian, Head of the Science Department, who welcomed the Chief Guest Dr. Vineet Gahalaut, Director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, and highlighted the importance of STEM initiatives under the NEST Society. Dr. Gahalaut urged students to pursue curiosity if they aspire to do research, while Dr. Jagpreet Singh, Headmaster of The Doon School, reaffirmed the School’s enduring commitment to scientific pursuit.

Alpha Secretary Krish Agarwal extended heartfelt thanks to all participants, mentors, and guests during the closing ceremony.

Vasant Valley School claimed the overall Winner’s Trophy, with Wynberg Allen School as Runner-up. Alpha 2025 wasn’t just a competition it was a tribute to curiosity, collaboration, and creativity in science.