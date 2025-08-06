Artist in Residence Programme at The Doon School

Through its Artist in Residence initiative, The Doon School brings professional creatives to campus for workshops and open sessions, enabling direct mentorship between artists and students while enhancing the school’s artistic legacy.

We had the pleasure of welcoming Jaiveer Mishra, a Music graduate from Cambridge University and alumnus of The Doon School. Jaiveer worked closely with the IPSC Music teams, sharing his expertise, igniting creativity, and elevating the School’s musical spirit.

The sessions inspired students and offered a glimpse into the possibilities Music offers beyond a curriculum.