The Doon School Athletics Team at Uttarakhand State Athletics Meet 2025

The Doon School Athletics team delivered an outstanding performance at the Uttarakhand State Athletics

Meet held at Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur, Dehradun. The boys brought home multiple medals:

•⁠ ⁠Aarit Singhania – Gold in Shot Put and Discus Throw (Under-20)

•⁠ ⁠Kovid Kagdee – Gold in 110 m Hurdles (Under-18)

•⁠ ⁠Kaif Khanji – Bronze in 110 m Hurdles (Under-18)

•⁠ ⁠Uday Thakran – Bronze in Javelin Throw (Under-16)

Their achievements highlight the school’s spirit of excellence and dedication to sports.