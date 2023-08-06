Book Reading Session by Mr Sandeep Dutt (Class of ‘79) at Kilachand Library

Posted on : August 6, 2023

The Doon School Library Council organised an engaging literary journey featuring Mr Sandeep Dutt (Class of ‘79) at a Book Reading Session at Kilachand Library.

Joined by the Headmaster, Deputy Headmaster, and students, the event delved into the post-COVID world’s reading significance.

“My Good School”, authored by Mr Dutt, came alive through his captivating reading. At the same time, his insights on educators shaping stellar education systems left a lasting impression on masters and students.

