Draft Programme - Founder's Day 2023 Updated Important Dates at a Glance - Autumn Term (2023) & Spring Term 2024
  • Tue, 29th August, 2023

THE DOON SCHOOL

Top banner
  1. Home
  2. Book Reading Session by Mr Sandeep Dutt (Class of ‘79) at Kilachand Library

Book Reading Session by Mr Sandeep Dutt (Class of ‘79) at Kilachand Library

News Categories

Posted on : August 6, 2023

The Doon School Library Council organised an engaging literary journey featuring Mr Sandeep Dutt (Class of ‘79) at a Book Reading Session at Kilachand Library.

Joined by the Headmaster, Deputy Headmaster, and students, the event delved into the post-COVID world’s reading significance.
“My Good School”, authored by Mr Dutt, came alive through his captivating reading. At the same time, his insights on educators shaping stellar education systems left a lasting impression on masters and students.

#TheDoonSchool #GoodReads #LiteraryEnrichment #EducationMatters #LifeAtDoon #SandeepDutt