BSAI Representatives’ Meet 2026: Strengthening Collaboration for Safer, Future-Ready Boarding Schools

The Doon School hosted the BSAI Representatives’ Meet 2026 on 8–9 January in collaboration with the Boarding Schools’ Association of India, bringing together representatives from boarding schools across the country.

The meet opened with an address by Mr Kamal Ahuja, Deputy Headmaster, who underscored the importance of preserving the culture and values of boarding schools, drawing on his experience in shaping the evolving education landscape. This was followed by the keynote address by Ms Sangeeta Kain, Principal, Welham Boys’ School, who emphasised collective policy-building and shared best practices.

Mr Vinay Pandey, Director – Professional Development (BSAI) followed with an engaging ice-breaking session that fostered dialogue and connection. Ms Stuti Kuthiala, Dean Pastoral, then outlined the roles and responsibilities of BSAI representatives, emphasising student welfare and safeguarding.

A guided campus tour and visit to a boarding house offered participants insight into The Doon School’s facilities, rich heritage, and the vibrant house spirit that defines residential life.

All representatives delivered 8–10 minute presentations showcasing the ethos and best practices of their respective institutions, creating a true two-way exchange of ideas and learning. This was followed by a dedicated session by NCSS which reinforced that student safety is central to institutional excellence.

The meet reaffirmed the power of collaboration in shaping resilient, ethical, and future-ready residential education in India.