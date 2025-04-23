Celebrating Francophonie Day at The Doon School

In honor of Francophonie Day, the Department of Modern Foreign Languages, The Doon School, hosted Dr. Varun Dev Sharma, Assistant Professor of French and Francophone Studies at Doon University. Dr. Sharma led two engaging workshops—“Learning French through Comics” and “French Phonetics”—offering students an innovative approach to mastering the French language. These sessions deepened their understanding of French phonetics while fostering a greater appreciation for linguistic and cultural diversity.