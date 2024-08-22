Celebrating “Math Around Us” Week

The “Math Around Us” Week, which began on 19th August, was marked by enthusiasm and a deep appreciation for the omnipresence of mathematics in daily life. Inspired by René Descartes’ belief that “everything turns into mathematics,” the event aimed to foster a love for math by making it both visible and enjoyable.

DOSCOS and Masters engaged in vibrant discussions and activities, exploring mathematical patterns and concepts through tools like DESMOS and GeoGebra. Students brought math to life through art, poetry, cards, and charts, making the subject accessible and exciting. As the week progressed, C and D form students, guided by their teachers, identified various math patterns across the campus, blending technology with learning.

Headmaster Dr. Jagpreet Singh shared an inspiring message, highlighting mathematics as a universal language and encouraging a fun and curious approach to learning.