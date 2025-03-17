Celebrating Pi Day with Art, Numbers & Treats

The Mathematics Department & Infinity Society at The Doon School made Pi Day unforgettable! Students from C & D Form showcased creativity in a Pi Day Art Competition with Aadi Kagdee & Samraj Patodia emerging as winners. A stunning 300-digit Pi artwork was displayed on Guru’s Lawns, crafted by the Infinity Society. The celebration ended on a sweet note with delicious pastries featuring the Pi (π) symbol!

A perfect blend of math, art, and fun, Pi Day brought numbers to life in the most exciting way!