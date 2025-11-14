Celebrating the Heart of Chandbagh — Our Children (Children’s Day Special)

Celebrating the Heart of Chandbagh — Our Children

This morning’s Special Assembly was a reminder of what truly makes Chandbagh a home, our children.

On the occasion of Children’s Day, our masters and dames came together not just as educators, but as a family that celebrates the joy, energy, and spirit our children bring into our lives every single day.

From singing the School Song as a heartfelt choir, to creating music with an orchestra of instruments, to dancing with unfiltered enthusiasm, our staff poured their hearts into every note and every step. It wasn’t just a performance; it was a tribute. A gesture of gratitude to the young minds who inspire us to teach, guide, mentor, and grow.

At Chandbagh, we believe that children are the reason we strive, innovate, and work with passion. They are the spark behind our commitment and the purpose behind our perseverance. Today’s celebration was a small way of telling them how deeply they are valued and how much love and pride we carry for each one of them.

As the melodies echoed and smiles lit up the BML Munjal Auditorium, it wasn’t just Children’s Day we celebrated, it was the bond that makes this community extraordinary.

Happy Children’s Day to the students who make Chandbagh brighter, kinder, and endlessly inspiring.