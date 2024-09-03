Celebrating the Omnipresence of Mathematics: Closing “Math Around Us Week”

The closing ceremony of “Math Around Us Week” highlighted mathematics’ integral role in life. Headmaster Dr. Jagpreet Singh emphasized math’s omnipresence and praised the active participation of students and teachers, sharing insights from his 40-year educational career.

Awards were presented to outstanding contributors: Aadi Kagdee, Arnav Kejariwal, and Dhruv Mahanta for math card designs; Avighna Daruka, Aarav Patel, Sreeyansh Bansal, and Anshuman for mathematical podcasts; and the “Pragmatic Mathematics” team—Reyansh Agarwal, Shaurya Jalan, Amarnath Sahu, and Keshav Kumar. Best Desmos designers and winners of “Cracking the Code” and “Problem of the Week” were also honored, along with the organizing committee members.

A notable presentation by Adhiraj Tiwari, Aryaman Sood, and Ridaan Mehta explored math in the Central Dining Hall’s cuisine. The event concluded with poetic tributes by Neil and Aryaman and mathematical songs by Prachi, Prisha, and Purva.