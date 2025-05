We would like to introduce you to the Chairpersons and Committee Directors for DSMUN’25!

Since its inception in 2007, DSMUN has become one of Asia’s largest Model United Nations Conferences. Hosted in the enticing and coveted 72 acres of Chandbagh, every effort has been made to ensure that DSMUN remains an exciting and dynamic conference, challenging the best and brightest minds from schools all across the globe.