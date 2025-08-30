Chuckerbutty Memorial Debates 2025

The Doon School hosted the 68th Annual Chuckerbutty Memorial Debates between 28th and 30th of August this year. Twenty schools from across the country participated in this debating gala, which is one of the most prestigious school-level debating competitions run in the WSDC format.

After four preliminary rounds, four quarter finals and two semifinals, the two most promising teams qualified for the grand final which evidently sought to offer discourse on contemporary issues and personal dilemmas when challenged on the anvil of intention vs consequences.

The Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai, secured the winner’s trophy, with The Emerald Heights International School, Indore, attaining the position of runner-up.