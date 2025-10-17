Class of 2000 wins the Chandbagh Debates 2025

The Chandbagh Debates 2025 witnessed a riveting contest between the Class of 2026 (Present Boys) — Mohd. Omar Malik, Harshil Makin, and Kanishk Bammi — and the Class of 2000 (Old Boys) — Zubin Masani, Saadi Chowdhury, and Udayan Das Roy.

The motion, “This House Believes That The Doon School is losing its cultural high ground and academic edge due to the rise of AI in education,” sparked thought-provoking exchanges before an esteemed panel of judges — Mr. Sanjeev Mehra, Mr. Ali Fazal, and Shri Jitin Prasada.

The Opposition (Batch of 2000) claimed victory, with Udayan Das Roy named Best Speaker and Harshil Makin as Most Promising Speaker, an evening celebrating oratory, intellect, and the enduring Dosco spirit.