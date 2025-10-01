The Hindi Department at The Doon School successfully organized the D Form Hindi Debating League 2025, a multi-stage competition that provided our students with a platform to demonstrate exceptional debating and public-speaking skills.

The grand finale featured an engaging debate on “समय सभी घाव भर देता है” (Time Heals All Wounds), where teams प्रखर and मुखर delivered remarkable performances.

Winners – Team ‘मुखर’

• Ranvijay Dhand

• Dhairya Gupta

• Advit Singh

Special Mentions:

• Best Speaker (Final Round): Kanha Aggrawal

• Most Promising Speaker: Dhairya Gupta

Congratulations to all our young debaters for making this league a memorable and inspiring event! At The Doon School, we remain committed to nurturing a culture of critical thinking, dialogue, and debating, empowering students to become confident voices of future.