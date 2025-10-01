D Form Hindi Debating League 2025
The Hindi Department at The Doon School successfully organized the D Form Hindi Debating League 2025, a multi-stage competition that provided our students with a platform to demonstrate exceptional debating and public-speaking skills.
The grand finale featured an engaging debate on “समय सभी घाव भर देता है” (Time Heals All Wounds), where teams प्रखर and मुखर delivered remarkable performances.
Winners – Team ‘मुखर’
• Ranvijay Dhand
• Dhairya Gupta
• Advit Singh
Special Mentions:
• Best Speaker (Final Round): Kanha Aggrawal
• Most Promising Speaker: Dhairya Gupta
Congratulations to all our young debaters for making this league a memorable and inspiring event! At The Doon School, we remain committed to nurturing a culture of critical thinking, dialogue, and debating, empowering students to become confident voices of future.