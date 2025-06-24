Day 2 | G-PIE Conference 2025

Theme: Culture & Water

Day 2 delved into the nuances of culture, identity, and sustainability through meaningful engagement with India’s cultural heritage.

Dr. Darla Deardorff and Ms. Mary Frances Bannard led an impactful session on culture and identity, drawing comparisons to symbols like trees, houses, icebergs, to reveal the intricate layers of culture. Participants experienced Indian crafts first through mehndi and puppetry and immersed themselves in an exploration of India’s rich storytelling tradition and artistic expression. This was followed by a poster making activity that encouraged students to share and present the culture of their respective schools.

In the second session, Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi, a distinguished Padma Bhushan awardee, delivered a compelling talk on revitalizing water bodies through traditional methods such as water recharge pits. His insights allowed students to explore the parallels between water’s cultural and ecological significance. Dr. Joshi left students with a powerful reminder: while “technology adds comfort, nature ensures survival.”

The day concluded with an evening “Walk and Talk” led by Mr. Suniti Bhushan Dutta, an avid birdwatcher, who guided students through The Doon School’s diverse biological community, observing its nocturnal species such as the owls.