Day 2 of DSMUN 2025: Diplomacy, Debate & Celebration

Day 2 of the 18th Edition of The Doon School Model United Nations (DSMUN 2025), held on 17th August, was charged with intensity and dynamism. Committees witnessed gripping crises from DISEC’s Executive Board arrest and UN funds heist, to NATO’s split on Ukraine, ECOSOC’s debt diplomacy, and UNODC’s fentanyl catastrophe pushing delegates to think fast, debate harder, and negotiate solutions under pressure.

Amidst the high-stakes discussions, delegates clad in vibrant Indian formal brought passion, wit, and creativity to the floor, with spirited 3v3 and 4v4 debates and lighter moments that kept the spirit alive.

The day culminated in tradition and celebration, the Headmaster’s Dinner, where delegates and faculty advisors reflected on the day’s deliberations, followed by the Delegate Dance, which lit up the night with music, camaraderie, and joy.

Balancing the rigour of debate with the vibrancy of celebration, Day 2 reaffirmed why DSMUN remains more than just a conference it is an unforgettable experience of leadership, diplomacy, and community.