Doon School Explores Asan Conservation Reserve on World Wetlands Day 2025

World Wetlands Day: A Birdwatching Adventure at Asan Conservation Reserve

On #WorldWetlandsDay The Doon School’s NEST Society explored Asan Conservation Reserve, Uttarakhand’s first Ramsar Site. Guided by ornithologist Arun Sarkar, 19 Doscos & 8 masters observed diverse birdlife, including the Red-Crested Pochard, Great Cormorant, and Woolly-Necked Stork. Concerns over declining Ruddy Shelduck numbers & invasive flora were discussed. Students also explored riverine forests, learning about Axlewood’s medicinal bark. The trip deepened our commitment to wetland conservation!

Let’s protect our wetlands!