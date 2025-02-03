Doon School Hosts SAIBSA Jobalike Session 2025 for IB Educators

SAIBSA Jobalike Session at The Doon School

The Doon School is hosting the SAIBSA Jobalike Session (South Asia International Baccalaureate Schools Association)on February 8, 2025. This session provides around 225 IB educators with an opportunity to engage in subject-specific discussions, share best practices, and collaborate with peers from 35 schools across the county.

SAIBSA Jobalike Sessions are designed to foster professional growth and enhance teaching and learning within the IB framework. Educators will explore innovative approaches, exchange ideas, and strengthen their understanding of IB pedagogy.