DS90 Exhibitions | Excelling with Legacy, Leading with Purpose

The celebrations began with a vibrant showcase of creativity, innovation, and intellectual rigour across all academic departments and activities. From science and design thinking to humanities, art, technology, and student-led initiatives, every space reflected The Doon School’s enduring spirit of curiosity, exploration, and excellence.

Rooted in 90 years of legacy and driven by the promise of tomorrow, these exhibitions celebrated ideas that inspire, learning that transforms, and minds that lead with purpose.

Here are some glimpses from the DS90 Exhibitions, where tradition meets innovation, and learning comes alive.