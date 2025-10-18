DS90 Founder’s Day Celebrations

A historic milestone, a celebration of legacy, and a journey forward with pride and purpose.

The evening commenced with inspiring addresses by the Headmaster – Dr Jagpreet Singh, Chairman – Mr Anoop Singh Bishnoi, Chief Guest – Mr Aroon Purie, and School Captain – Pranay Gupta, each reflecting on The Doon School’s 90-year journey of excellence and the values that continue to shape Chandbagh.

The highlight of the cultural showcase was ‘Navrang’, a spectacular musical production by The Doon School Music School, celebrating the vibrant hues of India’s artistic heritage, followed by a powerful performance of “We Did Start the Fire”—a tribute to the enduring Doon spirit that left the audience spellbound.

The evening concluded on a breathtaking note with a Drone Show by the DSOBS, lighting up the sky with stories of tradition, brotherhood and innovation.