DSMUN 2025 | Closing Ceremony

The 18th edition of The Doon School Model United Nations (DSMUN) Conference 2025 concluded on 18th August with a memorable Closing Ceremony, marking the end of three days of intense debate, diplomacy, and dialogue.

The ceremony was graced by Mr Amitabh Kant, retired IAS officer of the 1980 batch, former Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog, and India’s G20 Sherpa (2022–2025). In his address, Mr Kant drew on his vast administrative and diplomatic experience to inspire delegates, emphasizing the enduring role of diplomacy as a cornerstone of reconciliation and progress in a fractured world.

The afternoon celebrated the achievements of the conference with the announcement of the top awards:

•⁠ ⁠Best Delegation: Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun

•⁠ ⁠Best Small Committee: The Nanjing Crisis Committee

•⁠ ⁠Best Big Committee: Lok Sabha

The ceremony ended on a high note with the traditional Motions of Entertainment (MoE), bringing laughter and relief after days of rigorous committee sessions.

DSMUN 2025 concluded not only as a conference but as a demonstration of leadership, conviction, and youthful vision.