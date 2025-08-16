DSMUN 2025 – Opening Ceremony

The 18th Edition of The Doon School Model United Nations officially commenced on 16th August 2025, marking the largest edition in history, with over 475 delegates and 55 faculty advisors in attendance.

The day opened with a grand Opening Ceremony, graced by our distinguished Chief Guest, former Ambassador Mr Gurjit Singh, whose address on leadership, diplomacy, and global responsibility set a thoughtful and inspiring tone for the conference.

Soon after, all 12 committees began their proceedings with high-level debate, and strong collaboration across a wide range of agendas.

The Nanjing Crisis Commission began unconventionally, with the Deputy Chairperson initially participating as a delegate before formally resuming their position on the dais. In the Black Vault Council, the Headmaster himself engaged in a live crisis simulation involving psychological warfare and unethical experimentation. Lok Sabha witnessed dramatic party realignments, with even speculations of a no confidence motion. Meanwhile, crises in committees such as SPECPOL and ICC challenged delegates with dynamic scenarios.

The day concluded with the Secretariat’s Dinner at The Viceroy Grand, offering time for reflection and bonding.