DSTC V3.0: Technology Conclave for BSAI Schools

The Doon School successfully hosted the 3rd edition of the Technology Conclave (DSTC 2025) in collaboration with the Boarding Schools’ Association of India. Held on 2–3 December, the conclave brought together young tech enthusiasts from boarding schools under the theme “Create, Innovate, Automate.”

Across two dynamic days, participants explored robotics and AI through hands-on workshops, coding challenges, and a high-stakes final prototype build. The event was judged by Dr. Anshu Dhar Jayal and Dr. Ankur Dumka, who commended the creativity and technical excellence displayed by students.

Winners:

First Position – Sunbeam School, Mughalsarai

Second Position – Mayo College, Ajmer

Third Position – Academic World School

Special Awards:

Best work in Mechanical – LK Singhania

Best work in Programming – Rajmata Krishan Kumari College

Best work in Electronics – Welham Girls’ School