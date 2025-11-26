DSTC V3.0 is here — 2nd and 3rd December 2025

The Doon School is excited to host the Technology Conclave (DSTC) V3.0 in collaboration with BSAI, bringing together bright tech minds from 12 leading boarding schools across India.

On 2nd–3rd December 2025, students will dive into a world of Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and hands-on innovation under the theme “Create, Innovate, Automate.”

From building smart systems to coding real-time solutions, DSTC V3.0 is set to spark creativity, collaboration, and futuristic thinking.