Eleven Young Doscos Featured in The Book Review’s Special Children’s Literature Edition

It is a matter of immense pride for The Doon School to share that the November 2025 issue of The Book Review, India’s first and longest-running monthly journal devoted exclusively to book reviews, features eleven reviews written by our students.

These reviews were created under the School’s Critical Thinking and Creative Writing Centre of Excellence, reflecting the talent, discipline, and intellectual curiosity of our young writers.

We congratulate the following student reviewers whose work appears in this special Children’s Literature edition:

•⁠ ⁠Aadidev Agarwal

•⁠ ⁠Aarav Patel

•⁠ ⁠Anuraag Basu

•⁠ ⁠Arish Talwar

•⁠ ⁠Phongong Buchem

•⁠ ⁠Prarthana Das

•⁠ ⁠Rafay Habibullah

•⁠ ⁠Ritvik Agarwal

•⁠ ⁠Vian Bawa

•⁠ ⁠Yugveer Agarwal

•⁠ ⁠Zorawar Singhal

The School applauds their creativity, commitment, and excellence in writing.