Exceptional triumph by The Doon School boys at Vasant Valley School Aaj Tak Hindi Debates

Posted on : August 5, 2023

Aaditya Agarwal, Aryavardhan Agarwal, and Arjun Mitra showcased brilliance at the 13th Vasant Valley School Aaj Tak Hindi Debates. With top speaker scores and a Quarter Final finish, our students not only showcased the intellectual prowess of their young minds but also fostered an environment of healthy discourse and critical thinking among other future leaders of the nation.

