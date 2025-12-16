Scaling New Heights

A team of nine Doscos, accompanied by Mr Manu Mehrotra and Mr Parvinder Kumar, successfully undertook an expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro (19,341 ft), the highest peak in Africa.

The group set out on 30 November and returned on 11 December, taking the challenging Machame Route, one of the seven main routes to the summit.

After five days of demanding trekking, including the formidable Barranco Wall, the team undertook their final ascent, reaching the summit in the early hours of 8 December, with the first group arriving at 5:40 am.

The expedition team comprised:

Aanay Goyal, Barun Borgoyari, Harkirat Singh, Siddharth Singh Bawa, Abhishek Garg, Agasthya Jain, Saathvik Gupta, Aahaan Gupta, and Harsh Vasudeo Agarwal.

A remarkable journey that exemplifies endurance, teamwork, and the spirit of adventure.