Expression of interest for consultancy services

The Doon School, Dehradun

Expression of interest (EOI)

The Doon School invites qualified and experienced architects to submit expressions of interest for providing consultancy services for its proposed Wellness Centre and Music School projects.

Applicants must be registered with the Council of Architecture (COA) and should have executed similar institutional or educational projects.

EOIs should include the firm’s profile, details of comparable projects, and proposed consultancy charges.

Submissions to be addressed to:

The Bursar, The Doon School, Dehradun – 248001

Email: [email protected]

Last date for submission: November 22, 2025

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Regards

Gp Capt Sandeep Sethi (Retd)

Bursar

The Doon School, Dehradun.