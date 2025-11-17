Expression of interest for consultancy services
The Doon School, Dehradun
Expression of interest (EOI)
The Doon School invites qualified and experienced architects to submit expressions of interest for providing consultancy services for its proposed Wellness Centre and Music School projects.
Applicants must be registered with the Council of Architecture (COA) and should have executed similar institutional or educational projects.
EOIs should include the firm’s profile, details of comparable projects, and proposed consultancy charges.
Submissions to be addressed to:
The Bursar, The Doon School, Dehradun – 248001
Email: [email protected]
Last date for submission: November 22, 2025
Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Regards
Gp Capt Sandeep Sethi (Retd)
Bursar
The Doon School, Dehradun.