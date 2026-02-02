Flag-in Assembly 2026

At The Doon School, Chandbagh’s life and soul has always been its students. The Flag-in Assembly is not merely a ceremony, it is a powerful reminder of trust, responsibility, and democracy in action.

As the School flag is formally handed over by the Deputy Headmaster to the Headmaster, and then entrusted to the School Captains, the School itself is symbolically returned to its rightful custodians, its students. Carried with pride to the Main Building and hoisted high once again, the flag marks a simple yet profound moment: the School is on.

This tradition gives students more than a role, it gives them ownership. It reminds them that leadership is not just a position, but a responsibility. After the winter break, the School is handed back to its students, with the belief that they will care for it, protect it, and uphold its values.

The Headmaster’s first address of the term sets the tone for the months ahead, placing academics at the heart of School life, while nurturing discipline, purpose, and balance. These are not just words spoken from the podium, but values meant to stay with every Docso through the term.

At Chandbagh, empowerment begins early. And Flag-in Assembly reaffirms a simple truth: when you trust students with responsibility, they rise to it.