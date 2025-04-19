From New Faces to Fearless Trekkers: Foot House D Form Mid Term

The newest members of The Doon School, Foot House – our D Form students – recently set off on an unforgettable Mid Term adventure to the serene hills of Lansdowne, Uttarakhand.

This five-day outdoor program offered the students an unforgettable experience in nature, combining adventure with valuable life skills. The activities included trekking through scenic trails, rappelling down rocky cliffs, ziplining over valleys, and engaging in various team-building exercises designed to strengthen collaboration and trust.

Throughout the program, the students not only tested their physical endurance but also developed a strong sense of camaraderie. The shared challenges and achievements fostered unity and friendship among the group. The spirit of adventure was ever-present, encouraging individuals to step out of their comfort zones. Additionally, the experience emphasized sustainability, as participants learned to respect and preserve the natural environment.

This Mid Term was a perfect blend of adventure, learning, and laughter – a journey the Foot House D Formers will carry with them for years to come!