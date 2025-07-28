Forging One Force | Operation SINDOOR Awareness Session

The Doon School hosted Brigadier Sudhir Chamoli, YSM, VSM, Commander, 116 Infantry Brigade, for an engaging session on Operation SINDOOR, India’s tri-services response to the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The session, which took place in the Assembly on July 28th, gave students and staff a thorough understanding of contemporary warfare, cooperative military operations, and the valour of our armed forces.

We are grateful to Brig Chamoli for the insightful session and for sharing the story of Operation SINDOOR, a brilliant demonstration of national cohesion, accuracy, and resolve.