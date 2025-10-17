Founder’s Day Play at The Grand Rose Bowl
Looking Back… A Trilingual Pageant — English · Hindi · Dosco Lingo
The Founder’s Day play, “Looking Back…”, took place at Grand Rose Bowl — an ode to the places and people who shape every Dosco’s journey.
Blending English, Hindi, and Dosco Lingo, the play traces the threads of friendship and memory, reflecting on how a student’s years at Doon shape their character and how the school’s stories help define who they become.
Beyond nostalgia, it reflected on the questions that unite us all:
1. What do we owe ourselves?
2. What do we owe each other?
3. How do we create a legacy that endures ?
Watch the full play on our YouTube channel – https://youtu.be/mXkwneWQ46w