Guransh Chawla won Gold at Inter-School Chess Tournament

Three students from The Doon School participated in the Chess Tournament at Wynberg-Allen School, Mussoorie. Guransh Chawla competed in the Under-19 category and delivered a flawless performance, winning all five matches to secure the title of ‘Winner’.

Kahaan Vadodaria represented the school in the Under-17 category, while Parathmesh Chokhani participated in the Under-15 category where he demonstrated great potential, achieving 3.5 out of 5 points and was awarded the ‘Most Promising Player’ title.

The team’s remarkable achievements reflected their dedication and hard work, bringing pride to The Doon School.