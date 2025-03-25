Harvard MUN, Dubai

A group of 20 students from the B and S forms took part in the Harvard Model United Nations Conference Dubai.

Our students learnt about global issues by engaging in debates and discussions in their respective committees, which were based on relevant social agendas. With over 900 delegates taking part, the students used their diplomatic, negotiating and social skills to lead their blocs and committees. Nanda Karumudi and Uday Thakran won the most outstanding delegate award in the SPECPOL committee and Vir Sandhu received an honourable mention in the SOCHUM committee.

Congratulations!