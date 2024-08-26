Hindustani Vocal Recital and Workshop by Pt. Omkar Dadarkar

The Doon School’s Department of Music hosted a Hindustani vocal recital and workshop led by the renowned classical vocalist, Pt. Omkar Dadarkar. With a rich musical heritage, Pt. Dadarkar was initially trained by his parents, Shri Shrikant and Smt. Shubhada Dadarkar, before refining his skills under esteemed gurus of the Gwalior Gharana.

His recital featured Raga Shree, Surdasi Malhar, and concluded with Raga Bhairavi, captivating the audience. He was accompanied by Mr. Adarsh Saxena on harmonium, Mr. Suman Das on tabla, and Atharv Jain, the school choir leader, on tanpura.

The following day, Pt. Dadarkar conducted a vocal workshop with students from The Doon School and other schools in Dehradun. The workshop focused on fostering interest in Hindustani classical music, voice training techniques, effective practice strategies, and mastering musical embellishments like Meend, Gamak, and Khatka Murki. Emphasizing music as a lifelong companion, the session was both engaging and informative.