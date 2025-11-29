Honouring a Naturalist: Bird-Watching Session at Chandbagh

The Doon School hosted a special Bird-Watching Session in memory of Late Suniti Datta (167-H, Batch of 1997), a beloved naturalist and passionate birder. Students from Welham Girls’ School, Doscos, masters, and enthusiasts from across Dehradun joined the walk led by Uttarakhand eBirders — Ms. Anchal Sondhi, Ms. Surabhi Sapra, and Mr. Aryan Koli.

A minute’s silence was observed to honour Mr. Datta, whose love for the wild echoed through every sighting, from rufous treepies and drongos to Indian Grey Hornbills and green bee-eaters.

Headmaster Dr. Jagpreet Singh noted that this collaboration with Titli Trust is a fitting tribute to a man who cherished Chandbagh deeply.

Bird Photos Courtesy: Ms. Surabhi Sapra